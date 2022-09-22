Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

