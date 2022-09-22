Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises about 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. 6,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,675. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

