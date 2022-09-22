Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.29 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.