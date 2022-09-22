Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 3,190 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,655. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

