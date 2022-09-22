Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,458,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,736. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

