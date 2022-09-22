Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Up 2.6%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 13,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 52,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Legend Power Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

