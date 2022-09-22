Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 97,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.01. 113,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

