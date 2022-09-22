Lawrence Cunningham Buys 40 Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Cunningham acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

Lawrence Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Lawrence Cunningham acquired 100 shares of Constellation Software stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, with a total value of C$193,500.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$15.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,899.00. 17,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,870. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,052.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,033.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$40.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 81.3299987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Recommended Stories

