Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 317,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,666 shares of company stock worth $2,099,998. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

