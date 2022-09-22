LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading 3.1% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.83 ($34.52) and last traded at €33.64 ($34.33). 176,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.63 ($33.30).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

