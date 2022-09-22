Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

