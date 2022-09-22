Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $533,386.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

