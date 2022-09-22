Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. 9,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

