Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.20. 141,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,531. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.