Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $632,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,141. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.