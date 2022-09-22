Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 50,870 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $111.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.