Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 17,296 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. abrdn plc raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 298,705 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.79. 70,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,245. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

