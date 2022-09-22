Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 336,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

