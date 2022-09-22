Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 14,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36.

