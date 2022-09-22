Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 545 ($6.59). 904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567.50 ($6.86).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.10) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.57.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Further Reading
