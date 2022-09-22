KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $425,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

