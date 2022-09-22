KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 11,284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. ERN LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

