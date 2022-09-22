KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

LULU stock opened at $318.12 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

