KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

