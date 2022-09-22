KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 5.6 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

