KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.