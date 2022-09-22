KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. 370,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

