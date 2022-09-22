KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 943 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

