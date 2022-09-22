Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $18.68 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

