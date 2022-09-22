Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. Kirin has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

