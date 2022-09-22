Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 229575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.