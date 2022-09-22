Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.83

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

