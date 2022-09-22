Keep3rV1 Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.57 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and $3.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $97.77 or 0.00514356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00130957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00717999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1’s launch date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

