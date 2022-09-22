KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $46.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.
KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
