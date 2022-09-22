KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $46.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.