Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 587,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

