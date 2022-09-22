Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Affirm by 87.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,597,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,198. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

