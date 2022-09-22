Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $132.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.