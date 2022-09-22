Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Davis Select International ETF comprises 1.6% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DINT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

