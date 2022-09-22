Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $4.37 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,893. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

