Karp Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.