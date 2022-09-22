Karp Capital Management Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. 354,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,295. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.