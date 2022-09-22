Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2,545.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

