Karp Capital Management Corp Has $15.97 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 2.65% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

