Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 52,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 12,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,430. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.