Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 1,006,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,385. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

