Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

