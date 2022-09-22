Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,456,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,640,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 99,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

