Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 716 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $32.04.

