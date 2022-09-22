Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SOXX traded down $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $340.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,529. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.70 and a 200-day moving average of $402.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

