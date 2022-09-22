Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 609,340 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

